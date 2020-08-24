A 17-year-old juvenile was shot in the leg in Edgemoor early Monday morning, Delaware State Police said.
According to authorities, the teen was walking along Edgemoor Road near Marsh Road around 1:45 a.m. on August 24, 2020, when an unknown suspect believed to be a male occupying the rear seat of a in a dark-colored SUV shot him from the vehicle.
The teen was treated at an area hospital for the gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8510 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.33333.