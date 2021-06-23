A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in Wilmington's Harlan Park neighborhood Tuesday.
Police were called to the 500 block of West 35th Street at 5:56 p.m. on June 22, 2021.
There, they found 14-year-old Christopher Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Smith is the sixth teen to be shot in the city this month.
So far, no arrests have been made in Smith's killing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Bender at 302.576.3621. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.