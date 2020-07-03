Wilmington police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city's Hilltop section.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of N. Rodney Street. He's in stable condition at the hospital.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Geiser at (302) 576-3667. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.