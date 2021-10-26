A teenager was shot in Wilmington's Quaker Hill section.
Police were called to 7th and West streets at 7:52 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2021, for reports of gunfire.
They found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound; he was transported to the hospital, where he was reportedly listed in stable condition.
No one's been arrested yet.
This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.