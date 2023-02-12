A 16-year-old is facing a charge of manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing another teenager in the New Castle area.
New Castle County Police say it happened Friday just before 6pm in the Hampton Green Townhouse community.
Witnesses told police the suspect pulled out a handgun and began pointing it at the people around him. One shot was fired, hitting a 15-year-old boy.
The suspect was seen running from the home and was apprehended later by police. The unidentified teen is charged with manslaughter and weapons violations.
County police chief Col. Joseph Bloch called the incident "senseless" and said guns are being glorified by youths, which too often leads to tragedies.