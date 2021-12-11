Wilmington police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old girl.
Police say the shooting happened just before Noon on Saturday near 8th and Kirkwood Streets on the city's East Side.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hayman at (302) 576-3963. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.