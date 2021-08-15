A teen girl is recovering after being shot on I-95 near Christiana Mall early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on August 15, 2021.
Three teens were heading north on the highway near the Churchmans Road overpass when they heard what they thought were rocks hitting their car.
A window then shattered and the 17-year-old was hit in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The teens were unable to describe the vehicle where the shots may have been coming from or any suspects.
Troopers are hoping other drivers come forward with helpful details. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the case should contact Detective Strecker by calling 302.834.2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.