Appoquinimink School Board President Michelle Wall said they have received 792 emails about proposed start time changes in their district, and the only consensus thus far is that there is no consensus.
"I would read an email, and I would identify with the concerns of the parent saying that 'Plan X would not work for our family because' of... various reasons. The very next email I would read would say exactly the opposite: 'Thank you so much for these changes, and this will work wonderfully for my family.'"
The discussion over start time changes is ramping up as Appoquinimink continues to deal with a bus driver shortage, which has created situations where bus drivers have to run twice to the same school.
That means about 3,900 of their 11,000 students are having their pick-up or drop-off times altered, with some students not getting home until 5:15 p.m. when their last class ends at 2:40 p.m., and many others being driven to school when they weren't before.
Appoquinimink's current plan for 2022-23 would see middle and high school students have a 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. school day, elementary students run from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., with pre-K going from 9:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
That would be based on two runs, but if the district decides to go to three runs to take pressure off of finding more drivers, start times need to change.
The main proposal floated to the Appoquinimink community would see elementary students start 80 minutes earlier, from 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., pre-K run 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., high schools 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., and then middle school go last from 9:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The switch from having older students go in first is in connection to a sleep expert the board heard from last March.
University of Pittsburgh adjunct professor and licensed clinical psychologist told the board the older students struggle with pre-8 a.m. start times.
"The problem with teenagers is that their biologically signaling for sleep is delayed. Where adults and younger children generally start to have signals for sleep around 9 p.m., those initial signals for sleepiness in teenagers are delayed until about 11 p.m., about two-hours later. This means waking a teenager up at 6 a.m. is the biological equivalent of waking an adult up at 4 a.m."
That led Appoquinimink to make the decision to start 6-12 grade students 35 minutes later at 8 a.m., but with three runs now required, and the inability to completely serve 6-12 in one run, they were put into the later two windows.
Board Vice President Richard Forsten defended the decision to stick with the sleep study.
"There's only one conclusion that every study has reached when it comes to high school kids and teenagers, and that is starting them later in the morning makes a massively, massively difference in their achievement."
Parents at Wednesday's board workshop voiced their concerns with elementary school kids getting out of school at 2:20 p.m., 50 minutes before potentially having older siblings already home.
"We need these older children to help us, these working parents, get the smaller children off the bus," one parent said. "I can't leave an elementary school child to wake up on their own to get themselves to school on their own. I can't rely on a second grader to get themselves off the bus, walk to my house, and then stay inside my house safely."
Another parent voiced concerns that 6-8th graders could end up with a lot of tardies because they might miss the bus because parents are already gone to work, and then might have to head back home to take them to school, if that is even possible.
"Who's making sure these students get on the bus? A lot of families are off to work by 7 a.m. Unfortunately, there's not that many places you can get some of the older students into for a before-care program and many of those places have huge wait lists."
Forsten doubled down on the sleep cycle study, saying it is important to keep older students out of the early window.
"I still stand by that decision. I think that was the right decision to make, and there is no evidence in any study to the contrary that the sleep time initiative that we started last year doesn't make sense."
The proposed plan is not set in stone. The board did discuss alternate scheduling ideas, including flip-flopping the middle school into the 7:40 a.m. start time, with the elementary kids going to 9:20 a.m. They did not seriously consider putting high schools into the latest window, because the 4 p.m. dismissal would hinder after-school activities and jobs.
They also considered starting the windows a little bit earlier and potentially even shrinking the school days, to try to help the bus drivers who will need 50 minutes between the runs due to logistics. It was estimated that even going to 45 minutes would cause 18 of the district's 93 bus routes to suddenly be late.
While discussions will continue until a potential vote on the start times at the February 8 board meeting, the district did continue to push their incentive programs for new drivers.
They are offering a $200 one-time bonus, with $1,000 for a driver who makes it a whole year, a monthly $300 bonus, and a recruitment bonus for a new driver who is not currently licensed -- to avoid poaching from another district -- of $1,250 per route. Appo is also offering new drivers access into the School Choice Program, and their children would be allowed onto the bus while working, including if a car seat is required.
Appoquinimink's issues are just part of a nationwide bus driver shortage, which is being blamed on a number of issues including pay and student discipline.
According to DOE estimates announced by Appoquinimink, the other four K-12 school districts in New Castle County are all between four and eight bus drivers short of their typical status.
Appoquinimink is the only K-12 district in New Castle County which does not own their own buses, something they said they might consider going forward, but it would require too much time to get that in place now, even if they had the resources.
The Appoquinimink School Board is still requesting comments as they work towards the possible February decision.