New Castle County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in the Sparrow Run townhouse community off of Route 40 in Bear.
Officers responded to Heron Court around 1 p.m. and found a 14-year old boy with a stab wound to the stomach.
The teen was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Police set up a perimeter in the area, including an adjacent neighborhood off of Wellington Drive.
The area was also searched using a K-9 unit, but there's no word if the suspect was arrested.