A 17-year-old boy was in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in Wilmington's East Side Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Wilmington Police said the victim was shot in the 800 block of Towne Court around 8:30 a.m. on October 27, 2021.
This was all the information released by authorities about the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.