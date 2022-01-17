A 13-year-old girl was killed following a crash north of Millsboro on Monday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said the wreck happened on Hollyville Road near Harmony Cemetery Road at about 1:11 p.m. on January 17, 2022.
Police report a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old young woman from Frankford was travelling north on Hollyville Road, when she lost control, spinning into the southbound lane, with the passenger side facing the oncoming traffic.
A flatbed truck driven by a 26-year-old Salisbury, Maryland man was heading south, and despite hitting the brakes, struck the Jeep, sending the Jeep off the roadway, while his truck hit a tree.
The Jeep driver was sent to Beebe Hospital with minor injuries, but the passenger, who has not been identified, was killed.
Police did not update the condition of the truck driver.
Hollyville Road was closed for over 3 hours during the crash investigation.