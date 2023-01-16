A teenager was charged with reckless endangering and other offenses following an investigation into last week's incident involving the firing of a gunshot at William Penn High School.
Delaware State Police said Monday that an investigation led them to identify a 16-year-old Wilmington boy as the suspect. He was located Sunday and taken into custody without incident.
State police said the juvenile was being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $98,000 cash bond following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court.
State police listed these charges in the case:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 Years of Age (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
Evidence of a gunshot in a school bathroom was found last Tuesday, January 10, 2023, leading to a school lockdown. A firearm was found on school property. No injuries were reported.
The school closed for two days due to the investigation as well as for a professional development day Friday and Martin Luther King Day Monday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.