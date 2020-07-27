A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Monday afternoon on the border of the Upper East Side and Downtown areas of Wilmington.
Wilmington Police said they were dispatched to the area of 12th and Walnut Streets, where they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.