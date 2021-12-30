A 13-year-old died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night at the intersection of Limestone and Milltown roads.
Delaware State Police said the victim was among a group of four juveniles attempting to cross Route 7 around 9:15 p.m., December 29, 2021.
Troopers said the teen was hit by a car traveling southbound. The 19-year-old driving the car pulled over after the collision.
The victim, who was from Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the juveniles were in the vicinity of a marked crosswalk when the accident happened.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation, and is working to determine what the traffic and pedestrian signal displays were at the time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or has information on the vehicle involved, is asked to contact Corporal/2 Calio at 302.365.8483, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.