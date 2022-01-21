A 14-year-old teenage boy is in critical condition after Wilmington Police believe he was accidentally shot in Northeast Wilmington Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 30th Street at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, and found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Wilmington Police did not detail why they specified it was likely accidental in nature.
It occurred in the wake of four people being shot in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Shea at (302) 576-3649.