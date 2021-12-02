A 17-year-old young woman was shot Thursday afternoon in the northeast section of Wilmington.
Wilmington Police said the shooting took place at 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 on the 2600 block of Thatcher Street.
The victim went to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition.
Police did not provide any suspect or motive information.
It continues an active week of gun violence in Wilmington, where two people were shot dead within 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, and two more people were critically shot on the East Side Monday night.
Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576-3962.