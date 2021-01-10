Two 14-year-old boys are in custody in connection with an attempted carjacking at the Christiana Mall.
The pair pulled on a 2012 Jeep Cherokee's door handles in the mall parking lot Saturday night and pointed a gun at the SUV's occupants, who drove away unhurt and notified troopers, Delaware State Police said.
The teens ran away, but were caught a short time at the Container Store on Fashion Center Boulevard. Police said the weapon used in the attempted carjacking was a BB gun, a magazine for which was found on one of the suspects.
They're being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on attempted robbery and conspiracy counts.