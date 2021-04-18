Several teenagers are facing charges and 4 stolen cars have been recovered after a spate of carjackings and assaults in New Castle County over the last week and a half.
The crime spree started April 8th, when a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl stole a woman's car keys and attacked the woman at the Wawa on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark, Delaware State Police said.
The two got into the woman's car, drove toward her and hit her, injuring her leg.
The next day, two 16-year-old boys stole keys to a car at an Exxon station on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont, and when the car's owner chased them, they drove off in stolen cars, but then came back, assaulted the victim and stole her car.
April 13th, the same 2 boys assaulted a clerk at the Wawa on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear when the clerk stopped them from stealing merchandise, and police from several agencies were able to link these teens and others to a rash of car thefts and house break-ins around the county.
Troopers spotted the car stolen from the Exxon station Friday, pulled the car over and detained 7 teenagers aged between 14 and 16, 5 of whom were charged by Delaware State Police.