Two teens are facing attempted murder charges for opening fire at New Castle County Police, authorities announced Friday.
According to police, two county detectives and a Delaware Juvenile Probation Officer were conducting undercover intelligence gathering on a group of juveniles in a wooded area near Parma Avenue in the Arbor Place Townhomes on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The juveniles were known to be involved in violent crime, police said, and as officers started their car and began driving away from the area, multiple shots were fired at their vehicle. They were able to flee without injury.
Additional officers responded to the area, and as they approached what police said was a residence of interest, multiple individuals fled from the home, including some jumping from windows. All were taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
“What occurred yesterday on Parma Avenue demonstrates the real-life dangers America’s police officers face daily," said New Castle County Police Col. Joseph Bloch. "I am grateful that our officers, and the Juvenile Probation Officer assigned to our Safe Street team, were able to return home to their families, unharmed; the reality is, that is not always a guarantee. The brazen actions by these juvenile offenders are disturbing and cause me great concern not only for the safety of Delaware’s Law Enforcement but, for each member of the public. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to address the violence that occurs in our communities and continue to make New Castle County a safe place to live and work.”
Following a series of interviews and search warrant executions, detectives charged a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old each with:
- three counts first-degree attempted murder
- possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- first-degree conspiracy
Both were committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $95,000 cash bond.
A third individual, 18-year-old Rashid Snow, was charged with providing a false statement to law enforcement with intent to delay or hinder an investigation. Snow was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.
Anyone with information which would aid in this investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Sgt. Thomas Orzechowski at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.