A 16-year-old male gunshot victim and a 14-year-old female gunshot victim have been taken to the hospital this evening.
Wilmington Police are investigating the incident that occurred at around 4:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk.
Both victims are in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org