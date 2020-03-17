With the restrictions on bars, restaurants, and other popular consumer stops included in Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency declaration over novel coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, Delaware is about to see an influx of unemployment claims--so many, it might become overwhelming for the system.
"We had been seeing volume of between 500 to 600 claims a week," said Director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance Darryl Scott. "And we exceeded that volume by nearly three-fold in the last 24 hours--just to give you a sense that we've already seen an increase in the claim volume in just the first day of this week."
The Department of Labor's Secretary Cerron Cade and Scott both said the situation is indeed worrisome, but there's no getting around it.
"Definitely, the situation is terrifying at numerous levels, whether it's the health concerns of the public, or a business's ability to remain functional and solvent, or a worker's ability to generate income and revenue to take care of their households--from those standpoints--it's incredibly scary, and there's a lot of unknowns out there. So we've got a scary situation and an uncertain future when it comes to how long this thing is going to last," Cade said. "So, we're trying to prepare for the worst and definitely hope for the best, but we're prepared for this to be a long-term effort which is going to require some long-term solutions."
He added the department has already seen some interest from companies looking to help and expand, hiring workers for industries that expect to see increased need during this difficult time--like logistics companies which will aid as people look to obtain goods via delivery, instead of leaving the house, for example. But while they work to establish that pipeline, Cade said the road forward presents some challenges.
"There are some opportunities out there that we want to take advantage of that are giving us some level of comfort," he said. "But for the sheer number of individuals who are going to be impacted by this, we're not disillusioned at all as to whether or not this is going to be something that is problematic--not just in the short-term, but in the long-term--as we start to kind of come out of it and adjust our resolve and try to rebuild, everything from the unemployment trust fund to state budgets around the country."
Adding to the increase in out-of-work Delawareans, and in an effort to assist as many as possible, Gov. John Carney issued as part of his amended State of Emergency declaration the desire to have updated guidelines which provide greater access to workers who find their jobs compromised.
"Even through all of this, because of what's going on, we are expanding unemployment access for newer individuals, which is definitely going to add to the flow of folks who are going to be applying for benefits," Cade said.
Those new guidelines include:
- Workers will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration or the coronavirus outbreak.
- A worker who has been ordered by a medical doctor to self-quarantine as a result, or due to risk of exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
- Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children due to the Governor’s emergency closure of schools will be eligible for benefits.
- Workers who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has contracted coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible for benefits.
- If a worker falls ill to COVID-19 and is unable to work, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.
- Part-time workers may be eligible for benefits.
- The definition of weekly work search requirements will expand to include a wide variety of activities that meet the requirement, unemployment insurance deadlines may be modified for mandatory appointments, and applying for training programs or mandatory re-employment service appointments and workshops.
Their work assisting Delawareans in the face of increased demand was compounded by the hurdles they, as a community themselves, must face in light of the pandemic.
"We're also employers, so just like all the other employers in the marketplace, their number one priority is protecting their staff, that is our top priority as well, so we're dealing with staff shortages in the same way as the rest of the economy. Staff has to take off to take care of kids, or they have to work from home because they may be in a high-risk demographic, maybe they're taking care of a family member or something along those lines," Cade said. "We also have to make sure we're practicing social distancing internally as well, so not only are we dealing with this historic increase, but we're also doing it at somewhat of a handicap because we don't have the ability, given the outbreak, to put our full staff behind it. So we'll be looking for the federal government in the bill they have introduced which would provide extra funding and resources to staff for operations and administrative costs to increase staffing during this time period when it will be incredibly important."
Scott added the department was already looking to expand, internally, when the outbreak occurred, so they're ramping up that already ongoing effort to find more help to assist with the influx of work the department will see--a workload he called "significantly different than it was during the last recession."
"[Secretary Cade] and the prior director initiated a little over a year ago an effort to look at our business processes and to identify ways to enhance the efficiency not only from the way we support our customers but also the work that has to be performed internally and, although that's been initiated and it's an ongoing part of our business, some of that work that's been done over the past year we believe will better position us to manage increased volume," he said. "That's not to say that we won't be challenged by this influx in claim volume, but again, we identified opportunities to be more efficient, centralized work and streamlined it..so we can better manage the volume that we're going to get."
Part of those improvements will help to deal with the required minimization of contact with other human beings, something they were already looking to decrease anyway:
"I think one of the difficult things about this situation is trying to get this accomplished with the increase in claims is one thing, but trying to get it accomplished without the ability to have public gatherings and bringing people together, but doing it completely virtually creates another barrier in-and-of itself," Cade said "A year ago, our unemployment office set out to establish some new rules and policies associated with online benefit claims where we started moving people away from counter service. So, as far as structurally, systemically, systematically, we have a system in place to deal with [the overall number of] online and tele-benefits claims, [but] we do expect there will be some delays."
He stressed patience; this challenge will be difficult for everyone, across the board.
"If there is something of a delay on the phone, please just bear with us. We will be getting to these claims as quickly as possible, but needless to say, there may be somewhat of a delay."
Expectations for the assistance that might be available should also be set realistically. There have been recent improvements, but the amount isn't exceptional.
"The important thing to recognize is, this year, the state legislature passed a bill and the governor signed which would increase the top weekly benefit amount from $330 to $400," Case said. "Still rather low when compared to the surrounding states, but that is the top-line of benefits that qualified workers would make."
"The program is designed to replace about 50% of an individual's income up to those earners making roughly $40,000 a year," Scott added. "And then, obviously, those workers who earn more than that, the percentage of income replacement declines. The other thing to note is the impact that the action the General Assembly took last year saw average weekly benefits increase from about $260 in the fourth quarter of last year, to nearly $300 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and that increase is reflective of the increase the General Assembly passed last session."
Delawareans in need of assistance can file unemployment claims online here: https://ui.delawareworks.com/