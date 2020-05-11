A Texas man is facing weapons charges after Delaware State Police said they were dispatched to the Dover area and found him armed with an assault rifle and sawed-off shotgun while parked outside his ex-girlfriend's residence with a child in the vehicle.
According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive around 9:20 a.m. on May 10, 2020, where they found Anthony Stanzak, of Midland.
Police said they learned Stanzak was prohibited from having a firearm, but located the guns, 40 rounds of ammunition, and a five-year-old child in his vehicle.
Stanzak was charged with two counts possession of a firearm/destructive weapon-previously convicted violent felon, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person previously convicted of a violent crime or felony, possession of a destructive weapon-sawed-off shotgun, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $26,500 secured bond.