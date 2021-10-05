"Every October, we really begin to emphasize that flu season will be upon us at at any time," said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay Tuesday.
The flu can just show up at any time, without much warning other than it's roughly the time of year when the virus thrives. As the world moves back towards some semblance of normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also expects influenza will return to its old ways as well.
"Influenza season is always unpredictable for us. We really don't usually know when we're going to see infection spreading, how severe the consequences will be. So there are a lot of unknowns," Rattay said. "But we are certainly expecting this year to be much more significant than last year. Last year was the best flu season any of us have ever seen in our lifetime. But we're already seeing the rebound."
Cases involving respiratory issues have already been rising, Rattay said, pointing to an RSV infection spreading among children over the summer that hit the population "especially hard." She said things will only get worse as individuals move about more freely with restrictions diminishing due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.
"It is likely, given that pandemic safety practices have eased significantly, such as a lot less mask wearing, a lot more gathering, people are closer together, we are likely to see a much more severe influenza season. Certainly in comparison to last year," she said.
Which isn't great news, since hospitals continue to deal with COVID-19 cases that also expend resources within the healthcare system, she said.
"This year, we have extra concerns because the amount of strain our hospitals are under because of COVID-19--the infection itself and the impact of the pandemic on our hospitals," said Rattay. "We want to do everything we can to prevent a significant influenza season."
And the burnout is real. Wayne Smith, President and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association, the state's trade association for hospitals, said announcing their #ThankANurse campaign this week that hospital employees and healthcare providers are struggling to keep moral up.
"The crush, sometimes, has been relentless," Smith said. "It certainly was high risk in the early days, although we certainly are doing much better protecting our employees. But the burnout factor is high for a lot of direct healthcare providers."
That's why they kicked off the #ThankANurse initiative, a campaign to have people not just receiving their vaccinations, but to post about it on social media with the hashtag and even directly tagging their favorite institution, doctor, or nurse.
"Were attempting to recognize the incredible work that nurses in direct care providers in our state's healthcare facilities are undertaking and have undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "We wanted to make sure that they understood the gratitude--the incredible gratitude--not only we as a hospitals feel for them, but also with members of the community feel for them. So taking the opportunity to thank them is, I think, important to making sure that they understand how value their contributions are."
The best way to thank a nurse, according to Wayne, and the best way to protect yourself and others, according to Rattay, happen to be the same solution for both COVID-19 and the flu: get your vaccinations.
Those interested in making the lives of healthcare workers easier should receive the vaccinations scientifically proven to protect against these viruses, both increasing the odds of avoiding catching them in the first place, and diminishing the severe health consequences in the event either virus is contracted, hopefully to avoid the necessity of a hospital visit altogether.
"My message to those who don't get vaccinated is just put it in their own selfish terms: Take a look at your kids. The greatest chance you have of making them an orphan is not getting vaccinated and yourself becoming sick.," Smith said. "There's a direct appeal and need of basic self interest in terms of keeping oneself and one's loved ones healthy. That should send everybody to get the vaccine."
Additional, Rattay clarifies, getting your vaccine can not lead to you getting either virus.
"Side effects are very, very minimal. Although some people believe you can get the flu from the flu vaccine, you cannot get the flu from the flu vaccine. Just like with COVID-19, you might get an achy arm, maybe feel slightly under the weather the day after or so. But overall, it's a very safe vaccine with very limited side effects," she said. "We just want to strongly encourage people to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible. And you can get it with the COVID-19 vaccine, if you haven't gotten it yet, or if you're eligible for a booster vaccine."