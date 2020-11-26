While the absolute best option during a global pandemic would be to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with immediate household members, Delaware State Police know that's not going to happen with 100% of the population, and they want everyone to have as safe a holiday as possible.
So on Thanksgiving, if individuals are traveling to have a merry time with others, they want to reiterate there are some safety precautions everyone should have in place to ensure the best holiday possible.
While police will have patrols out to focus on safety and enforcement, there are things everyone can do to make sure they're safer. Motorists should:
- Ensure all occupants are properly restrained by a seatbelt.
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and give that person your keys. If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk or aggressive driver on the road, immediately contact 911 as soon as safely possible.
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
- Plan your trip before you embark on your journey.
- Have your car checked by a mechanic. Make sure all fluid levels are checked and your vehicle is in top running condition.
- Take a break every two hours on long trips and take turns driving. Studies have shown that weary drivers are just as much a threat as drunk drivers are on our highways.
- Don’t let your children go to a rest stop alone. When taking a break, always accompany your children to the rest area facilities.
- Be aware of the current road conditions.
- Park in a well-lit and well-traveled areas.
- Keep your car’s doors locked at all times.
- Don’t use cell phones or other electronic devices while driving.
- Don’t place your baggage or other valuables in a place where criminals can easily see them.
- Park as close as you can to your destination and always remember to turn off your car, lock and remove your keys when exiting.
- When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings and never carry a large amount of cash or valuables.
- Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.
- Don’t drink and drive, and don’t ride with anyone who has been drinking
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason.
- Be able to describe your exact location in an emergency situation.
- Teach your child to go and ask for help in case your child is separated from you.
- Teach children to stay close to you at all times.
- Never allow children to make unaccompanied trips to the restroom.
- Children should never be allowed to go to the car alone or should never be left alone in a car.
- If you’ve had something stolen or have been the victim of a crime, it’s important to report the incident immediately by calling 911.
Other simple things to do if traveling for an extended period include putting mail, packages, and newspapers on hold, placing electronics on timers, locking all entry points, setting a security system, have a trusted person check on the residence, and hold off on posting updates about travel on social media until home.