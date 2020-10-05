Pacing the well-appointed presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between intravenous doses of remdesivir and near-hourly checks of his vitals, President Donald Trump has told more than one well-wisher he's desperate to fly the coop.
So on Sunday he did. Just past 5 p.m. ET, a combination of boredom, agitation and yearning for adulation while convalescing from coronavirus brought the President to the rear seat of a black Chevy Suburban, waving frantically as he rode at a crawl down Rockville Pike while two US Secret Service agents, dressed in medical gowns, respirator masks and eye protection, stared stoically ahead.
It was an image concocted by the President himself and the very tight group of aides who have accompanied him to Walter Reed, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media adviser Dan Scavino, a person familiar with the matter said. They hoped it might reassure Americans that Trump remains both hale and in command after what he deemed exaggerated news coverage of his condition and -- in particular -- outsized prognostications he planned to transfer power to Vice President Mike Pence.
But his seconds-long parade only underscored the relaxed attitude toward transmission that appear to have landed Trump in the hospital to begin with. The contained space inside the presidential limousine hardly allowed for social distancing from the driver and agent. While Trump wore a mask, his status as a COVID-positive hospital patient precluded him from falling within anyone's recommendations for a public appearance.
It was a striking image for a President who claims to now "understand" the virus after contracting it.
"I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school," Trump said in a video posted seconds before he appeared outside Walter Reed, his voice sounding slightly raspy but still enthusiastic. "This isn't the let's read the book school and I get it."
Afterward, members of the Secret Service voiced escalating concern at what many of the agency's personnel have determined is total disregard for their well-being amid a deadly and highly contagious pandemic. Agents have tested positive for the virus while traveling for the President's political rallies, which he insisted on maintaining even against federal health guidelines. As employees self-quarantine or isolate in place, others have been forced to work longer hours to fill the void.
It's a situation that has prompted growing and more vocal concern.
"That should never have happened," one current Secret Service agent who works on the presidential and first family detail said after Trump's drive-by, adding that those agents who went along for the ride would now be required to quarantine.
"I mean, I wouldn't want to be around them," the agent said, expressing a view that multiple people at the Secret Service also voiced in the wake of Sunday's appearance. "The frustration with how we're treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We're not disposable."
Another veteran Secret Service agent also expressed deep dismay at the Walter Reed ride, though was sympathetic for those around the President given the difficulty in pushing back on the commander-in-chief.
"You can't say no," the agent said.
While agents in the Secret Service have the power to say no to activities that could put a president in danger, they can't say no in situations that could put themselves in danger.
A third agent told CNN: "It was simply reckless." But another sought to downplay the concern.
"I've watched some of the news today and it's ridiculous to say the President is trying to kill off his detail," said another current agent on Sunday. "He's unconventional, but we get the job done."
In a statement, the White House insisted measures were taken to protect others in the car with Trump.
"Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including (personal protective equipment). The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.
Medical experts and physicians said the episode appeared anything but safe.
"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack," Dr. James P. Phillips, who is affiliated with Walter Reed, tweeted. "The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."
Dr. Leana Wen, an ER physician and CNN medical analyst, tweeted that if Trump were her patient, "in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others: I'd call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity."
A weekend in the hospital
By Sunday afternoon, the crowd of supporters gathered outside of the entrance to Walter Reed had grown to several dozen from just a handful of supporters when Trump first arrived on Friday evening.
Inside, Trump was alerted to the crowd by members of his team, and saw footage of the gathering on television sets hung in the suite of rooms where he is being treated.
Since arriving to the hospital, Trump has spent hours consuming television footage of his health situation -- not an altogether different routine from how he spends his days at the White House, although now his regimen is interrupted by constant monitoring from doctors, doses of therapeutics administered through an IV and, according to his physician Dr. Sean Conley, the "ups and downs" of coronavirus that have included worrying dips in his blood oxygen level.
Still, the President has made an attempt to carry on, particularly through his extensive phone calls with family members and allies.
"He's functioning the same way he functions in the White House or the same way he functions 24 hours a day," his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News.
Throughout the weekend, Trump pushed to make some type of public appearance demonstrating his continued health, though he met some resistance from his medical team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
His drive to be seen increased on Saturday afternoon and Sunday as he grew frustrated by what he deemed overly fatalistic coverage of his condition. He was furious when a quote emerged from a person familiar with his health -- later attributed to Meadows -- suggesting his vital signs were "concerning" on Friday.
Instead of emerging in public on Saturday, Trump taped a four-minute video thanking his supporters and sat for a set of photos at a round wooden table and in a conference room appearing to review documents. The White House released another set of photos on Sunday, this time depicting the President sitting at his wood-paneled conference room while speaking by phone with Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
In both the video and the photos, Trump wasn't wearing a mask; it wasn't clear what steps were taken to protect the photographers who captured the images.
The decision
Unlike the White House, where Trump is surrounded by a wide network of aides, he is being staffed by only a minimal number of advisers at Walter Reed. Meadows spent the night at the hospital on Friday and Saturday. He was joined more recently by Scavino, who wrote on Twitter that after a series of negative tests he planned to work from the hospital until Trump returned to the White House.
Scavino posted a set of photographs that appeared to be taken from inside the President's motorcade on Sunday as they progressed past the group of supporters, who waved Trump flags and shouted down opponents of the President at different points in the day. Dozens more supporters drove by in their cars, waving American flags and producing a cacophony of support for the convalescing President as they loudly honked horns in support.
Around 5:15 p.m. ET, police officers began to block off the busy intersection in front of Walter Reed where supporters were huddled on the sidewalk. Minutes later, the presidential motorcade began rolling northward on Rockville Pike, slowing to a crawl so the President could show his face.
Trump waved and pumped his fist as supporters cheered loudly -- most of them not wearing masks.
Circling back on the other side of the road, as Trump drove past more supporters and tents filled with cameras and television reporters, he flashed a thumbs up.
Minutes later, he was gone. The White House alerted reporters he was back in his Walter Reed suite.
A timeline of illness
Here's a brief timeline of what we know so far:
Thursday
- Trump receives his first positive coronavirus test result after returning from a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official. That result was via a rapid test.
- The President then takes a more thorough PCR test, which also came back positive, according to the official.
Friday
- Just before 1 a.m. ET, Trump tweets that he tested positive for COVID-19.
- White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President "was doing well with only mild symptoms."
- Late in the morning, Trump gets a "high high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. A normal blood oxygen saturation level is 95% or higher.
- Trump is given supplementary oxygen.
- Conley said Trump was out of bed, moving around the White House residence and had only mild symptoms.
- In the afternoon, Conley said in a White House letter that Trump received an antibody cocktail — an investigational treatment from the biotechnology company Regeneron — and had taken zinc, vitamin D, the heartburn drug famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
- The President is transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for monitoring.
- Trump begins a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The treatment is intended to shorten recovery time for COVID-19 patients.
Saturday
- The President has a second episode of his oxygen level dropping. "It dropped down to about 93%," Conley said on Sunday. "We watched it and it returned back up."
- Trump is given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with Covid-19 and is typically administered to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.
- In the evening, Trump tweets a video message from Walter Reed, saying that he is "starting to feel good."
Sunday
- Trump has remained without fever since Friday morning, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of the President's physicians, said on Sunday.
- As of around noon, Trump feels well, Garibaldi said. "He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile."
- Garibaldi said Trump could be discharged on Monday if he "continues to look and feel as well as he does today."
- Trump briefly leaves the hospital with his security detail to ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside Walter Reed.
- Trump announces in a new video that he is getting "great reports" from his doctors and said it’s "been a very interesting journey" since getting COVID-19. "This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it. And I understand it," he said.
Who in Trump's inner circle has tested positive for the virus far?
At least 10 people in President Donald Trump's family, the US government and circle of advisers and recent contacts have recently tested positive for Covid-19.
The cluster of cases among top Republican officials probably began at Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official said on Saturday.
Here's a rundown of who has tested positive for the virus so far:
Current and former Trump administration officials:
- Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
- Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works the closest to Trump, also tested positive, a White House official confirmed to CNN.
- Kellyanne Conway, former White House counselor, said Friday night that she has tested positive and has mild symptoms. Conway attended Trump's Rose Garden event last Saturday.
Members of Congress and the Judiciary:
- Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina separately announced Friday that they'd tested positive. Both are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- The Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier in the week, his spokesman said Saturday.
Republican Party officials and Trump campaign staff:
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokesman announced Friday. She received confirmation she was Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, RNC spokesman Mike Reed said.
- Campaign manager Bill Stepien learned Friday night that he had tested positive, according to a senior official. He is suffering from what the official described as "mild flu-like" symptoms.
- Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week and attended the Supreme Court announcement last weekend, said Saturday he had tested positive. He was tested Friday after news that Trump contracted the virus, and said Saturday evening that he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center earlier that afternoon as a precautionary measure.
Trump family members:
First lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. While the President was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center, Melania Trump remained at the White House and has experienced "mild symptoms" of the virus.
