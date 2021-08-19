During a national touring stop in Wilmington, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said her schedule didn't allow her to join the Protect Our Care bus, but she's thrown her support on the bandwagon.

"I'm excited that this bus is traveling around, getting support, and actually going to the communities and the people, because it's time," McGuiness said. "I mean, this is something that affects everybody, in regards to cost of medicines."

Protect Our Care is bringing its message of lower healthcare and prescription costs for millions of Americans across the country, and McGuiness a pharmacist, said she's personally witnessed how out-of-control drug prices are putting lives in danger.

"This is something I was very passionate about. I am a pharmacist and I used to have a pharmacy, and I used to see firsthand how some people would come in and not purchase their entire prescription in one shot," McGuiness said. "I remember a gentleman used to come in about every seven days for his heart medicine. And I said, 'Why are you coming in here once a week and just getting seven pills?' I mean, I know we have a great dialogue...He said, 'That's all I could afford at a time.' And I thought, 'Oh, my God.'"

And there's no side to take in the fight, McGuiness said, except the side of the general public. Black or white, red or blue, the situation is just as likely to have an impact on everyone at anytime they might be vulnerable.

"It's not a political issue," she said. "It affects everybody. And rising prices of healthcare affects everybody. And if it doesn't affect you, and you're lucky enough to not need to expend any dollars in the healthcare system, lucky you. But I guarantee someone you know, or someone you're related to, has to."

She pointed to a recent report issued by the State Auditor's office which found Delaware had overpaid its Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) by almost $25 million due to skyrocketing costs and a lack of transparency, the results of which is people being exploited.

"That's money that's not in the taxpayers' pocket," McGuiness said, noting her office was working to have that money returned to the state, which may not seem like a huge amount to some people, she noted. "People aren't thinking this is such a big deal. But it is, because every penny counts. This is taxpayer money. We got a bad deal from Express Scripts, and I believe we deserve, and Delaware deserves, that money back because those monies could be used towards other things."

When the state negotiates things like contracts with a PBM, McGuiness said she'd like to see Delaware protect itself by bringing in more outside assistant that specializes in those specific issues.

"I believe that...when we are negotiating contracts, we really need to have the experts involved. I've done that. You need a subject matter expert on some of these large contracts. Even small ones," McGuiness said. "So you have folks who are familiar with not only the terminology, but also the processes and how things work. And I think that can only benefit. So for a little bit of money for a consultant or subject matter expert, it could save millions."

That June report from the State Auditor's office found prescription medication plan costs had increased by 20.1% from Fiscal Year 2018 to that same point in 2020, and that Delaware's overall drug costs increased nearly triple that of the overall national inflation rate.