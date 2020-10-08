Despite the challenges presented by a world shut away during a global pandemic, the 10th annual Help Our Kids Radiothon still managed to top $225,000 in 2020.
Every year, the two-day event raises money to support the Child Life, Creative Arts Therapy and School programs, Pastoral Care and Palliative Care at Nemours | A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, and this year, while not the highest raised, might be the most impressive ever due to the sheer number of hurdles getting it off the ground completely virtually for the first time ever.
"Thank you guys for sharing this experience with us and supporting us. A special thank you to all of our community partners, everybody that supported us--and especially our partner radio stations from Forever Media, you guys were awesome and we loved listening to you over the two days and all of your support is just been tremendous over the past 10 years," said Becky Phillips of Nemours. "So thank you, everybody. Thank you for tuning in. We're going to already start planning for next year, probably tomorrow. So thanks so much, everybody...We look forward to hopefully seeing you there next year in-person."
The exact total raised came in at $225,003. If you haven't given a donation but find yourself in the next few days wanting or able to give, the Nemours website will remain open accepting donations beyond Radiothon.