"It adds significantly more stress to the situation. Stress is the last thing you want when you're fighting cancer."
Jan White of Newark was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma four years ago and she spoke at an event on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Wilmington in support of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
A hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled for November 10, 2020, a week after the national election, on a case involving the ACA.
It's the threat of losing ACA coverage that worries White.
"I really don't know what will happen to me, to my family, to our business."
In an interview aired on CBS' 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump when asked about the ACA case before the Supreme Court said, "I hope they end it. It will be so good if they end it."
Carrie Dennis Mayer of Middletown has the pre-existing conditions of asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure. She said if they end ACA it will set her back ten years.
"When I go out into the healthcare platform to go and look for new coverage I'm going to be at the highest possible rates," said Mayer.
"I'll be at a point where I was back in 2009 or even worse with an insurance with high deductibles, high premiums, and you'll almost be frightened to use it."
Dr. Megan Werner with Westside Family Healthcare Clinic on 4th Street in Wilmington, said she's not only treating her patients, she's having to counsel them on their healthcare insurance concerns.
"They're worried about what's going to happen if they can't continue to afford their medicine or they can't continue a treatment that they start," said Werner.
Werner said the ACA is a safety net for many.
"They don't work for a company that's large enough to offer them insurance and they don't make little enough money to qualify for Medicaid so it really helps patients who fall into that gap.
"It's really challenging to watch patients struggle with figuring out how they're going to afford the care they know they need," said Werner.
"We really have to leverage all of the financial resources that we can get and with the Affordable Care Act keeping people's premiums at a reasonable rate and insuring that certain things are covered, and covered well, it really helps us to use those resources to get the care that patients need."
Both of Delaware's U.S. Senators, Tom Carper and Chris Coons, attended the event before heading to Washington for a confirmation vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's choice to be the next Justice on the Supreme Court.
Both men lashed out at the Administration and Senate Republicans for rushing Barrett's confirmation through just in time for the ACA hearing.