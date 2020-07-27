It was 30 years ago on July 26, 1990 when President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law.
Just two weeks after that event on the South Lawn of the White House, John McNeal suffered a spinal injury that would forever change his life.
McNeal is now the director of Delaware's Council for Persons with Disabilities and has lived his life alongside the nation's transition to meet ADA requirements over the past three decades.
"A terrific law with a terrific purpose in mind," said McNeal.
He said there's been much progress made, but more needs to be done.
"Which is too often the case when it comes to civil rights law as we can see around us today."
McNeal said a population of the disabled community for which more needs to be done is those with mental health issues.
Among the vast physical improvements that have come about under ADA compliance are things that help those not just with disabilities.
"Everybody gets around better when you have curb cuts, when you have ramps," said McNeal. "These things are mutually beneficial in a number of different ways."
McNeal said the coronavirus pandemic has hit the disabled community hard since so many are in assisted living facilities.
"If not for a lack of resources in the community they could be living at home with loved ones or living on their own like me," said McNeal. "There's a fine line even with the life that I have between living in a nursing home or living in the community."
And even at home, caregivers handle multiple patients, increasing the chances for the spread of the virus.
"By the end of the day when I have my last aide tonight at 9 o'clock, that person may have been around twenty, twenty-five people, during the course of the day."
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability.