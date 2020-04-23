If New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer could do one thing with the nearly $323 million the county will get from the federal government to fight the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it's eliminate what he called "the invisible enemy."

"The best way to do that is to either have a vaccine or treatment, which is largely outside our control, or to turn this invisible enemy into a visible enemy through mass testing," he said. "If I had the power, with these resources, to by 5 o'clock today, have testing available for anyone in the county that wanted it, that's what I'd do with the money."

Under the CARES Act, the county is eligible for the funding because it has a population above 500,000. The state will get approximately $927 million, not including the county's cash.

Restrictions on the funding could come out from the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury as early as Friday, April 24, 2020, but it's known that the money must be spent only on coronavirus expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

That means, at least for now, state governments can't use the funds to plug gaping holes in revenue as they face looming budget deficits. The state estimates its budget deficit could be as high as $785 million over two years. Meyer didn't want to speculate on the county's budget deficit because he said New Castle County's Financial Advisory Committee hasn't met yet.

"It's bad, it's not pretty. The numbers aren't as big as the state," he warned.

But Meyer said the budget deficit was the least of his worries right now.

"Bridging a budget deficit is not really my primary concern. My primary concern is spending whatever money we need to spent to number one--make our communities safe and our families feel safe, and number two--once we have that health and safety in place--put our communities back to work--and that might mean running a deficit again, but we'll worry about that down the road."

While money not spent on coronavirus during the dedicated time-frame must be sent back to Washington, Meyer already envisions plenty of ways that money could be spent.

"Rather than looking at as $322 million for New Castle County and $927 million for the state government, and nothing for Kent and Sussex, and nothing for Wilmington and Newark and municipal governments--what I've made very clear...is this is $1.25 billion for Delaware. There's absolutely no reason why there should be any disputes or grabbing for more of a share of the money. There is plenty of money to go around to address the most urgent needs."

Meyer said those needs include robust testing, personal protective gear, and assisting unemployed and hard-hit businesses that were deemed "non-essential" and forced to shutter under the State of Emergency due to the public health crisis.

"Let's be honest, many of those employees, likely, will not have the opportunity to go back to their job when this is over," said Meyer. "You have restaurant/bar owners, small businesses across our state really struggling."

The county executive couldn't say exactly how much money would go to which city, town or municipality, within the county, however.

"The point of these resources is to get them where they're needed. In my view, first, we fight the virus. We do everything we can to mitigate the negative impacts of this invisible enemy and...hopefully, prevent any second wave from occurring."

After buying more testing kits and PPE, Meyer wants to see the most vulnerable protected, including those experiencing homeless, those with substance use disorders, and those with mental health issues, as well as those who are struggling economically.

"Those, who every day are teetering on the edges, we make sure that we take care of them. And we also make sure that those communities, those individuals, who've seen their entire business disappear. We've seen people who had steady, stable jobs for decades, seen those jobs disappear--that we're ale to offer them an ample amount of assistance as well.

Meyer wasn't certain what specific programs would receive funding or what financial assistance--on top of federal and state unemployment funding-- residents may be eligible to receive.

"There should be no limit on resources for testing, for PPE. We need to protect them most vulnerable, and when the time is appropriate, do whatever we can to put our county back to work."

The county executive said he's working on an initiative with Nemours to ensure all first responders in the county are tested for COVID-19. He said the only way out of this crisis is either through a vaccine or a robust testing program, which Governor Carney has also stressed.

"People in our community, in our county, in our state, and across our country are really struggling right now. You have unemployment rates 20-30 percent, people who built businesses that have disappeared, and people who are either sick or like my parents--pretty much locked inside for a month--we all know people who are quite frankly scared to go outside, scared to get groceries, scared to go to parks, and parents who are scared to send their kids to school. That's not who our community is. That's not who we're going to be, and so we need to deploy these resources anyway we can to get back to the community that we really are."