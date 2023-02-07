Over 100 million people watch Football's Favorite Sunday annually, including the ads.
Steve Marino the chief creative officer, managing partner with Aloysius, Butler & Clark, says that Sunday's Big Game can be a huge opportunity for memorable ads-- if they're done right.
"That's the danger," Marino says. "Is the attention that you are going to get by doing something controversial worth the fallout?"
Powerful messages can be campaigned, but Marino says the companies have to tread lightly and pick their battles.
He says that companies tend to weigh the odds on the issue by posing the question, "Is it worth it to alienate half of America?"
From television to the Internet, the ads that make their mistakes or calculated risks will either see their punishments or rewards quickly this Sunday.
While the commercials can be powerful and possibly somewhat divisive, they can also change the economy, grabbing attention for some companies that either didn't have a lot of publicity prior, or just increasing sales for established sales giants.
"The Super Bowl is the biggest stage for America," says Marino. "That's why the ads, that's why the game, that's why the spectacle is so important."
Whether it's about Clydesdales befriending a puppy or Betty White simply existing with a product in hand, audiences remember the ads, but the real challenge is to get customers to remember the brand too.
While it can be a bump in sales for big companies, an ad this year can be huge for smaller companies.
"It's the companies that are going out there and they're stepping up to play with the big boys for the first time," Marino says about the outliers that bookend monster companies like Pepsi or Geico. "A lot of times, you'll see companies who [produce] their first commercial ever is a Super Bowl commercial."
A 30 second commercial will cost companies around 10 million dollars this year.