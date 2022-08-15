Two years of planning and preparations culminates this week with Wilmington Country Club hosting the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, August 16th through August 21st.
The top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup points race come to Wilmington with only the top 30 qualifying for the season ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Western Golf Association Senior VP for Tournaments Vince Pellegrino said it's been a two-year coordinated effort to pull the tournament together.
"Not just with Wilmington Country Club, but the partners we have with the county, with the city, with the state to really work in concert with all of us to make sure that it's a success at every level," said Pellegrino. "It's all part of the championship and if we all don't work together something's going to be missing."
The BMW Championship has its roots in the Western Open in Chicago hosted by the Western Golf Association (WGA) and benefitting the Evans Scholars Foundation.
Pellegrino said having Wilmington host this year's tournament allows the WGA to promote its focus on caddies, and caddy scholarships.
"To be in this market and expose the championship to a different group of people who may not have experienced it in '18 (Aronimink) or may not experience it last year in Baltimore (Caves Valley), that's all important," said Pellegrino, "but at the end of the day the reason we run this championship from a Western Golf perspective is to raise funds for the Evans Scholars Foundation and spread the word of caddying and the scholarship program that we have."
Practice rounds will be held Tuesday with the event pro-am on Wednesday.
There will be fan experience zones along with some local food trucks on the tournament grounds.
What there won't be on site is parking.
"It's important for everybody to understand that prior to the championship they need to register for parking, they need to get the parking in advance of the championship unless you're going to come via rideshare," said Pellegrino. "Rideshare lets you off in the Winterthur parking lot just north of the club."
There were will be two main general parking locations for visitors coming from north and south of the club.
"There's parking at Delaware Park and also near Longwood Gardens," said Pellegrino. "Register, don't just drive to the club, because you won't be able to park anywhere near the club.
"What that (registering) allows us to do is make sure that we have enough buses, we have enough space to accommodate everybody," said Pellegrino. "We want to have exact numbers each day, or at least an idea, so we can accommodate and it's a good experience for those that are coming."
Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be assisting in directing traffic along the Kennett Pike (Route 52). In addition, Kirk Road alongside the golf course between Kennett Pike and Montchanin Road (Rt. 100) will be closed each day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. with local resident access only.
Once on the country club grounds, Pellegrino said the 18th will be a popular spot for viewing.
"We've actually added seating on 18 to the golfer's left short of the green that gives you great perspective," said Pellegrino. "I think one of the best things to do when you get out here is to walk around, see the practice facility, get a feel for the golf course, see some of the things like the experiential area that we're going to have near the merchandise tent."
Wilmington Country Club tournament chairman Tom Humphrey will be watching a back nine stretch of holes where he said the championship could be won, or lost.
"Our 12th hole, par 5, which is a real risk/reward potential which I'm anxious to see how they play, because it's a long hole but there is the option to go for it in two but there's a big pond in front" said Humphrey. "Depending on where the pin position is - I want to see how they calculate the risk/reward.
"And then 13 is a par 3, green is banked right to left towards the water, and if the greens are running where we want them they're going to have think about that. And then they've got another good par 5, then they've got the 15th hole which is a par 3 with water again. Good players they want to make birdies but they have an even bigger aversion to big numbers. They don't like penalty strokes and there's some options for penalty strokes there."