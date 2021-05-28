There's a new place to call home right in the main hub of the city of Wilmington.
On Thursday, May 27, 2021, a ribbon cutting was held for The Cooper. Governor John Carney, Mayor Mike Purzycki, and councilwoman for Wilmington's 4th District Michelle Harlee were on hand to celebrate the Buccini/Pollin Group's grand opening of the 92-unit, $25.5 million Market Street residential anchor.
"It's so exciting to be at another project in our city, and see our city grow and get stronger. The mayor likes to say, 'if the city isn't growing, it's dying,' and I like to say that, in order for our state to be successful, the city of Wilmington has to be successful, and both are true," Carney said.
The building features studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, a courtyard and a roof deck overlooking market street, and is centered steps away from the train station. However, demand has been high, and units are filling up fast, even after a year of facing down a pandemic.
"We have all these folks moving into the city, and that sustains us. There's a terrific offset that helps us, so people moving into the city is the lifeblood of the city," Purzycki said.
The mayor said, at some point, that flow might ebb, but it doesn't seem to be anytime in the immediate future.
"People always ask me, 'Well, when when do you think you're going to find that the bottom?' I mean, when do we just run out of people to move in," he said. "Presumably, we'll find it, but as fast as these buildings get built, they get filled. So it's obvious that there's an appetite."
The building was able to open its doors thanks to the decision by Carney to permit construction throughout the pandemic. It came together a little slower than it otherwise would have, but COVID wasn't able to stop the ultimate progress of the building.
"The unknown of COVID, obviously, was something that we thought about every day," Buccini said. "It caused us to really work far harder than we might have on each individual product or project that we're making...We've been able to not only rent out these apartments, but we've also rented these out at an accelerated pace. Our occupancies today are higher than they were pre-COVID in the city of Wilmington."
Buccini said it was important to make sure the building to live up to the historic nature of its location and the important footprint on which it stands. Roughly 140 people are anticipated to eventually call The Cooper home in the 200 block of North Market Street, where Cooper Furniture Store previously stood in the 1950s in a building originally built in 1874.
"It's an intersection that's important. It's one of the first buildings you see when you leave the train station. So we took great pride in the design," he said. "We think that the design of this building is appropriate, that shows the direction of where the city is going today."