Members of Delaware's Congressional delegation, state and city lawmakers, transportation and union officials, and representatives from lead contractor Kiewit, all gathered on Thursday, April 6, 2023, underneath the I-95 viaduct to celebrate completion of the Restore the Corridor project.
Governor John Carney pointed out the work has been done for a while.
"This press conference is four months late, but better to be late on the press conference than late on the project, which was four months early!" exclaimed Carney, who called the overhaul incredibly complex and incredibly important.
"This a project where most of the people who experience Delaware, this is what they see, and so we want to put our best foot forward," he said.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the work wasn't just on I-95 through the city.
"In anticipation of this project, and all the re-routing of traffic, DelDOT along with the city repaved about 26 miles of roads in the city," said Purzycki, who criticized the roads in the metropolitan neighbor to the north where his son lives.
"You know just getting on the highway in Philly, going through the potholes and everything else, we've got a fabulous city here," said Purzycki. "We've got a great state in large measure because of the great infrastructure provided by DelDOT."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester pointed out that unlike when the interstate system was originally constructed with little regard to neighborhoods, there's more public input and communication now.
"The fact that we have learned lessons about how we bring people together to do these major projects, that we don't just put them through without having concern for the neighbors, for the businesses, for the churches," said Blunt Rochester.
She added that while the road construction is complete, the enhancements are still to come.
"We will be painting murals and working with West Side Grows and other communities. That's what makes this so special, today," said Blunt Rochester.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Nicole Majeski said communication was key.
"We held dozens of informational meetings prior to the start of this project so that we could inform the surrounding communities and the local businesses on what to expect," said Majeski.
"We also created a community advisory group as we knew the project was going to be disruptive, especially due to the close proximity of I-95 to residential areas and the fact it's a primary route for employees into the city of Wilmington."
James Maravelias, President of the AFL-CIO of Delaware, said the majority of those working on the project were local residents.
"We made sure that people that were on this project, most of them were Wilmingtonians," said Maravelias.
"This year we're going to graduate in June probably 180 apprentices, twenty of them came off this project because they did their hours here. A lot of them were women that were single mothers that were on this project. And they weren't standing like you all think holding a flag. They were jackhammering, they were welding, and they were doing iron work.
"This was a commitment from Kiewit and a commitment from Delaware Building Trades that this was going to get done no matter what, on time, at least."
It was noted by Governor Carney there were two fatal accidents on I-95 in the work zone during construction, including one that killed a Wilmington Manor Fire Company volunteer who stopped to assist at another crash scene.
Non-fatal work zone crashes were almost a daily occurrence during the initial phase of the project until drivers became acclimated to the contra-flow traffic pattern. DelDOT also instituted a variety of additional safety protocols, including speed cameras, to encourage traffic to slow down.
Kiewit officials were pleased there were no work zone injuries to construction workers as a result of vehicle accidents. They said a crash last month that killed six workers on a highway in Baltimore was a sobering reminder of how dangerous their jobs can be.
According to U.S. Senator Tom Carper, the majority of the funding for the $200 million Restore the Corridor project was provided by the federal government.