In a year when so many events have been outright cancelled, the Delaware State Fair opened its gates on Thursday morning in Harrington.
Fair Assistant General Manager Danny Aguilar said the biggest difference this year is that there aren't anyconcerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plenty of traditional fair events remain in place.
"We really focused on the other areas of the fair - grounds entertainment, livestock shows, exhibiting, fair food, and carnival rides as well."
Face coverings are also required on the fairgrounds.
Aguilar said there are three tips for fairgoers:
"We want folks to wash up, make sure they're washing their hands using our hand sanitizing stations, washing stations; two is back up, practice social distancing, make sure you're giving folks six foot from your travel party; and then, most importantly, is mask up."
Aguilar said the fair is also encouraging visitors to arrive earlier in order to spread crowds throughout the day and not just in the evening.
"Consider coming from 8 a.m. to 11 [in the morning] where the admission is free!"
Half-price entry is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aguilar said fair officials also realize the economic realities for many brought on by the coronavirus.
"We know that times are difficult for individuals, we wanted to help families out.
We're not expecting the crowds that we've drawn in the past, we know that, the times are different, but the folks that do want to come out to the Delaware State Fair they can do so in a safe fashion and help us social distance," said Aguilar.
The fair runs through August 1. For more information, click here.