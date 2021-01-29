Republican state lawmakers applauded the governor's proposed investments in clean water and continued efforts to increase the Budget Stabilization fund.
But other ideas left them a little uneasy. Governor Carney's budget proposal requests $3.6 million for police body cameras. That breaks down to $1.5 million devoted to getting officers and departments that don't already have the cameras outfitted and another $2 million for personnel and cloud storage. But state budget director Cerron Cade noted costs are ongoing, and they're working to fully make them a part of the budget by 2025.
House Minority Leader Rep. Danny Short said he's not opposed to police body cameras, but cautioned:
"There's a lot of money needed to put that in place to be able to have recordings of good nature to be able to use at some particular line down the aspect of what might happen on the road from these troopers," he said.
State Rep. Brian Pettyjohn said any approach to full implementation should be statewide.
"All those systems that law enforcement use in Delaware are centralized systems...body cameras, I think we need to be taking that same route as well," he said.
Short supported the suggested $50 million investment in clean water initiatives, citing a water crisis in the town of Blades.
"This $1.6 million, I think more than doubles their actual revenue made, and triples their regular budget, so they're struggling--we're talking trying to to find the funds to help them with this. they don't want to triple or quadruple their tax rates on their citizens on their water bills to pay for this; they need help, otherwise they're in trouble," said Short.
State Rep. Tim Dukes said the proposed capital budget at nearly $900 million raised a red flag for him.
"The largest jump in state history from about $708 million up to $894 million is a pretty, pretty sizeable jump, so we're going to need to see all the details and what is in there," he said.
Short also expressed concerns about $22.7 million allocated for state employee pay raises, $4 million of which is reserved to begin the process of gradually raising pay for state employees who don't yet make $15 an hour. He agrees with it, in principle, for state employees, but worries what it potentially means in the bigger picture.
"When the governor signals that he's going to spend $22.7 million to bring state employees up to the minimum $15 minimum wage threshold, it just sends a strong signal that maybe there's something afloat with regards to the minimum wage that he might be playing into for his colleagues in the General Assembly to do that to business, and I have great concerns about that on the business front," he said. "I think it is a signal. I think it's an indication to his colleagues in the General Assembly--I'm good, run that bill.'"
"Listen to the business community; they'll tell you flat-out--this is not the right time. When a restaurant is operating at 30% capacity, to throw anything else onto them at this particular time could be the nail, it could end their life."
Pettyjohn echoed those concerns.
"The last time minimum wage was pressed to be increased, we heard a lot of pushback--a tremendous amount of pushback from the non-profit community in Delaware, and those organizations are the ones that provide services that it's less expensive for them to do it then the state paying for a lot of those services as well. they are a vital partner with the state in providing a lot of those services for the residents of Delaware, and this is going to hit them particularly hard."