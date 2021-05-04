By the first week in June, the entire Wilmington Police Department will be outfitted with body-worn cameras (BWC), city officials announced Tuesday.
Groups of officers will begin undergoing training "immediately," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki told WDEL, and every time a group is trained, they will begin their next shift wearing one of the cameras.
"They'll be out on the street within, I guess, about 10 days," Purzycki said. "At the end of every class, that camera deployment will begin, so by the 1st of June, we should have every officer in the department wearing a camera."
Every officer in every division or sector of the department will be issued a camera, including members of the command staff, officers in specialized units and those assigned to administrative functions.
The cameras were approved by city administrators on April 27th after the city waited on federal funding that would help save "the better part of a half-million dollars," the mayor said, and the program a shaped by national best practices developed by law enforcement agencies across the country.
Following last summer's turmoil in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Purzycki said he hopes the cameras act as a deterrent to bad behavior from all sides of the law.
"I think it says that we are not only in favor of promoting accountability--we want to promote transparency--but I have to tell you, when I look at the fraught world that police work in every day, I want these cameras as much for my police officers as I do for the community, because I want them to be able to tell their story as well," Purzycki said. "And I think there's no question in my mind that it will influence behaviors. It will certainly influenced behaviors on the part of the officers, meaning all of our behaviors are modified by when we think the world is watching, and I think we want to be disciplining ourselves to be cautious...But I do think in the end, I've got a fantastic police department and I think that body worn cameras would vindicate their actions, far more than they would hold them in some sort of disrepute or disregard because of the way they conduct themselves."
The directives of the BWC program were listed by the city as:
- Officers shall mount their BWCs on their uniform at the start of their shift in one of the departmentally approved methods and within the manufacturer’s guidelines. The BWC shall be worn for the entire shift.
- Officers will activate BWCs prior to exercising official police powers or when they believe the likelihood is great that they will need to exercise their official police powers, provided that the activation does not compromise their safety or the safety of others.
- Once the BWC has been activated by the officer, the BWC shall remain in the recording mode until the conclusion of incident or arrest.
- BWC data shall be securely stored in accordance with state records retention laws and no longer than useful for the purposes of training or for use in an investigation or prosecution.
- Unless otherwise required by law, the Chief of Police or designee is the only authority who can grant permission to release BWC recordings to anyone outside of this agency.
"We continue to make progress towards fully implementing our department’s Body-Worn Camera program, and look forward to our officers wearing their cameras in the weeks to come," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy in a release. "We appreciate the leadership of Mayor Purzycki, the support of our federal and state partners, and the efforts of our team to ensure this important program is fully implemented."
Purzycki said he was thankful for how on-board the department was with the efforts to roll out the BWC program.
"I know this: we had a very cooperative negotiation with the FOP, who of course have a say because of their contract rights, in how we use the cameras," the mayor said. "I think they've been very cooperative and, for the most part, they really want to see their officers wearing them because, of course, they get accused in this world of doing things that they don't feel are accurate, so what better way to do it than have two or three cameras working at one time? If you've got two or three officers there, you get a pretty good picture of what's really happening."
And with incidents around the country, from Minneapolis to Cleveland, driving the national conversation, Purzycki said he hopes it helps restore and maintain Wilmingtonians' faith in their police officers.
"People have to feel confident that they know the true story of what happened and I think it can help us in promoting that transparency," Purzycki said.