Middletown turned out on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to celebrate the centennial of The Everett Theater which rose from the ashes of not one, but two predecessors.
Current President of the Board of Directors Lee Edgar says it was J. E. Lewis who had it rebuilt a third time.
"He worked diligently to raise funds, procure a design, and construct a new theater in only seven months time," said Edgar.
It reopened following the second fire on November 9, 1922, with the name chosen by the community to thank the man who built it.
"The most common suggestion in that regard was The Everett because that man J. E. Lewis was James Everett Lewis," recounted Edgar.
The theater fell on hard times in the early 1980s and Edgar said the community again saved the day led by Ellen Combs Davis.
"They formed a non-profit organization which, within a short period of time, was able to acquire the theater and now for the last forty years owns and has operated that theater," said Edgar.
In 1989, the theater was the back drop for some scenes in the movie 'Dead Poets Society' starring Robin Williams.
For the centennial, The Everett went back to the beginning showing the silent movie "Under Two Flags" which was shown opening night November 9, 1922.
"We showed one hundred years to the minute the same silent motion picture with organ accompaniment, fifty cents admission, period candy, a special centennial ale brewed by our friends at Volunteer Brewing across the street," said Edgar. "It was really a wonderful night."
The attendees enjoyed it too and made sure to pay it forward.
"Our volunteer who was running the box office she said 'Lee you should have seen the smiles on people's faces when they reached into their pockets and pulled out fifty cents. Here's my admission for tonight,' and then in their other hand 'oh, and here's twenty dollars.'
"It was just such a wonderful thing to see people coming out celebrating the fact that this theater has been a staple on Main Street for a hundred years and experiencing a very rare and unique opportunity to experience in the 21st century a silent motion picture with live organ accompaniment."