"In essence, what we're doing is saying, 'Hey, every death is important to us," said Rev. Ty Johnson.
Johnson is one of the organizers who, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, will be hosting the Peace on the Streets: Healing Beyond Bullies and Bullets rally and block party, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Brown-Burton Winchester Park at 26th and Pine streets.
The event will feature a splash park, basketball tournaments, free food, children's games, and live music--but it also looks to highlight and heal the trauma being experienced in Wilmington, especially in its minority and underserved communities, caused by an ongoing global pandemic and overwhelming violence in the streets.
"It's a movement that attempts to bridge folks in marginalized communities together, with the intent of increasing vaccination participation in marginalized communities, while also ameliorating gun violence at the same time," the Reverend said.
In the spirit of the preservation of life, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the park during the party.
"The gun violence is right at our front door. It's in our living rooms. But the fact of the matter is we're living smack dab in a pandemic. Now, we don't know if this is post-pandemic or not, with the new variants out there," Johnson said. "We really can only trust the science and the facts. Most of us trust God and people, rightly so, are skeptical at the way the government does business and what has happened in prior years. But the fact of the matter is, people are dying. And the scientists have said if you get the shot, and you catch COVID, the chances are you will not die. That alone says we need to encourage folks to get the shot."
There is a great deal of overlap between the two issues, Johnson said, with both creating serious issues within the community that have been difficult or impossible to address based on factors outside of most people's control.
"The fact that many folks could not be with their loved ones [because of the pandemic,] they're still traumatized," he said. "The fact that folks have lost loved ones as a result--in most cases, innocent folks--getting shot now, it creates multi levels of trauma."
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer echoed the sentiment, saying the pandemic both exposed infrastructure that led to frustration, while creating an environment that fostered and incubated the feelings and issues that led to an explosion of violence without the outlets traditionally available outside of a public health emergency.
"There's no doubt in my mind that there's a direct link between what's happened in our society with public health, and with inequities in public health, and inequities in the economic impacts of the pandemic," Meyer said. "There's no doubt there's a link between all of that, and this spate of gun violence."
The pandemic caused community centers to be shut down, and a decrease in other similar services provided by state, county, and city offices. While there's no one answer to reeling in the issue of violence, getting community leaders and youth together to raise the issue together is one way to start.
"I'm not sure exactly how we solve this problem of gun violence," Meyer said. "I know a very important first step is the community comes together to speak with one voice about peace in our communities, and we're hoping this Saturday is going to be that."
It falls in the spectrum of ways to begin healing, and it's an effective one, Johnson said.
"This is a tool. This is a multifaceted tool," Johnson said. "It's going to take old and young. It's going to take urban folks and rural folks folks, working together. It's going to take the leaders and non-leaders, lay folks and folks who are on the perimeters, who are not engaged. The idea is not to create a whole lot of new things, but to empower those who are doing things, so that they have the capacity to maximize their input and get the greatest impact from what they're doing."
Part of that effort, he said, was finding them more help, so part of Saturday's event will be recruitment.
"We want to recruit some folks on each block. We call it the MOB--the man on the block, or a mom on the block--that would act as a safe person for our children," Johnson said. "And that's not a heavy lift. That's something we can get done."
While events like this may not necessarily be where those responsible for most of the violence would find themselves spending a great deal of time, Meyer said if even one heart can be reached, the entire event should be considered a success.
"Not knowing for a fact the overwhelming majority of children and adults out there most likely to engage in gun violence will not be engaged in the event this Saturday...I think there are some who will," Meyer said. "If there's one or two or three young people, or old people, who are thinking about starting to engage in dangerous activities...If a single one of those people is engaged by this event, then the event was worthwhile. I also just think, even if not a single one of the individuals who are engaged in gun violence are engaged in the event, it's really important for those trying to do good to come together, celebrate what we're trying to do, and talk about how do we expand our efforts so that we can start reaching outside of the communities that we normally see at events like this."
But Johnson had faith in the trickle-down theory that even those who might not attend will eventually hear from members of the community.
"I do think the message gets to them. It's 10% of the people normally doing 90% of the crime," Johnson said. "When you make a clarion call and say, 'Listen, let us heal together,' even the folks who may not be there, they get it from their friends. They hear from their aunts, they hear from the uncles, 'Listen, there is an alternative to the lifestyle that you currently embark upon.' And that's what we're attempting to do. We're changing the message. We're changing the image. We're altering characters."
The Peace on the Streets: Healing Beyond Bullies and Bullets will be held at the Brown-Burton Winchester Park at 26th and Pine streets in Wilmington on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.