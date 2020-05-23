The weather was lousy, the vendors were few, and it seemed like just a trickle of vehicles moving through at times, but the first New Castle County Farmers Market of the season got underway at Carousel Park Friday, May 22, 2020.
The market is currently drive-thru only and operating under strict COVID-19 guidelines which include visitors wearing masks, vendors selecting items, and no music or food trucks.
Carol Sirkowski of Pike Creek was just glad the market was open once again.
"I'm happy that we're open even in a limited way," said Sirkowski, who usually walks to the market but wanted to drive over and show her support to the vendors.
"I appreciate the hard work they do. I appreciate the quality of what they're selling me."
Sirkowski admitted to missing walking around the market grounds, seeing families and pets, and smelling aromas from food cooking.
"We'll get back to something like that. We will."
COVID-19 pandemic protocols for farmers markets were developed by the Delaware Farmers’ Market Coalition and the Delaware Department of Agriculture.