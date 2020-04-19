The United States Navy had scheduled a commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware (SSN 791) for April 4, 2020 at the Port of Wilmington with thousands expected to attend.
The coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of those plans.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - DE), himself a 23-year Navy veteran, said the Navy was commissioning the Virginia-class fast attack sub administratively on April 4th.
Word has now surfaced that the USS Delaware was actually underwater for its commissioning, a possible first for the Navy.
According to SeaPower magazine the crew of the Delaware replicated a number of commissioning ceremony traditions while below the surface.
The magazine sources James F. Geurts, assistant secretary for research, development and acquisition, who spoke with reporters during an April 16 teleconference.
According to Geurts what the Navy refers to as 'bringing the ship to life' included sounding of the claxon and the firing of water slugs from its torpedo tubes, something that likely wouldn't have been done at an above the waves ceremony in port.
The USS Delaware is the 7th Navy ship and first sub to be named in honor of the First State, and the first Navy ship in nearly 100 years to be so named.
It's 377 ft. long, can dive to depths of more than 800 feet, has a top speed of more than 25 knots and can run for more than 30 years without refueling.