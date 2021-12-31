Starting on January 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Delaware will increase from $9.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour.
It is the first of a four-year step increase that will eventually result in a $15 per hour minimum wage at the start of 2025.
"I think it's pretty exciting," said state Senator Jack Walsh, who was primary sponsor of Senate Bill 15 signed into law by Governor Carney in July.
"Me personally, I think it was the most important piece of legislation that was run last session," said Walsh.
Walsh said among those who are expected to be assisted by the minimum wage are workers who have been critical during the pandemic.
"Grocery store clerks, people that work in long-term care facilities, that put their health and their families at risk each and every day while they're out there," said Walsh.
Walsh admits he was in favor of an immediate jump to $15 an hour, but he is pleased with the compromise that was worked out.
"It was a lot of work behind the scenes with businesses, with advocates on both sides," said Walsh. "A lot of people wanted to see the minimum wage increase immediately to fifteen dollars, I, myself included.
"But in working with our small business community, and various members of the General Assembly, and different advocates on both sides of the issue, we felt the best way to implement this, and for our businesses to plan ahead, was to implement a stepped increase, as other states have done in our area, Maryland and Virginia have done similar pieces of legislation," said Walsh.
"Ours is pretty clean compared to others," said Walsh. "Ours doesn't single out anybody. It's a step increase for all workers. It's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, minimum wage increases in the history of the State of Delaware."
The future step increases are as follows:
- not less than $11.75 by Jan. 1, 2023
- not less than $13.25 by Jan. 1, 2024
- not less than $15 by Jan. 1, 2025
WDEL reached out to the Delaware Restaurant Association and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.