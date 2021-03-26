Coming out of possibly its busiest year ever, the Food Bank of Delaware celebrated it's 40th year in operation Friday.
"The Food Bank of Delaware turns 40 years old today," said the food bank's Kim Turner. "We were officially incorporated on March 26, 1981, So we wanted to commemorate the occasion with--what else would you do during COVID times--a drive-thru birthday party."
Gathered in front of the farm outside their 80,000 sq. ft. property at 222 Lake Drive in Newark, Turner was excited for the number of politicians and community dignitaries who turned up to help one of the state's most important resident-focused organizations celebrate four decades in service to those in need.
"It's been a great 40 years. The food bank started in humble beginnings, in a basement," Turner said. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we distributed over 18 million pounds of food, so we definitely have grown from very small, humble beginnings to what we are today. We have a strong focus on lifting people out of poverty, providing them with job training so that they're no longer in need of our emergency food assistance services--but that's still a critical part of what we do here."
The Food Bank of Delaware was founded by Westminster Presbyterian Church Director of Community Services Retha Fisher, who formed the Food Closet Study Committee to aid the church's efforts to address nutrition insecurity in the community, and grew the organization to the point where the organization eventually incorporated under the name Food Conservers, Inc.
"We've come a long way," said Fisher. "I think that back to concerns along the way. On was the fight to have a food bank here in Delaware. We were told we were too small. We didn't need a food bank. After all, there's Pennsylvania on one side and Maryland on the other. They had big food banks, so we really didn't need one. Well, you see who won...The other was the change in names. We started out as Food Conservers. Second Harvest felt it was important, and I agreed, that we be able to identify the food bank, so we changed our name."
The Food Bank of Delaware cites it is the state's only facility with the equipment, warehouse, and staff capable of collecting donations from all sectors of the food industry and safely redistributing millions of pounds of food to those who need it most.
"It's really inspiring to be in a place that really was about recycling food, making sure food wasn't wasted, making sure that food that was going to be thrown away went into hungry stomachs, has somehow become all of this," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. "Become a basic institution in our community to bring us together."
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware aided the 121,000 Delawareans who regularly experienced food insecurity, and that number has climbed to 164,000 experiencing food insecurity because of the pandemic. Through its 674 hunger relief program partners, the Food Bank of Delaware has supplied 49,000 households through its mobile pantry program, 140,000 backpacks stuffed with food to at-risk youth, provided 27,000 supplemental food boxes, and facilitated 33 mass drive-thru distribution events.
"I came to know the food bank of Delaware as dynamic, transformational, on a big and growing scale, with a big and growing range," said Delaware's First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. "And still, at its core, deeply human and very joyful. The words get tossed out quickly sometimes, but they are true. It is a privilege to serve. It is a privilege to be invited into people's lives--into our neighbors' lives--in a way that connects rather than divides us."
Calling the organization a "blessing," U.S. Senator Chris Coons said it's people like Fisher and those who volunteer with the Food Bank of Delaware that make the world a better place.
"Forty years ago, when Retha said, 'I think we should have a food bank here in Delaware,' some folks said 'No, no, we don't really need that,'" Coons said. "But your faith and your persistence, the investment and the engagement of the folks who worked for the food bank...have built it and built it and built it, until today, we can't imagine our state without it."