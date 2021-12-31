The Robert E. Lee Bridge takes two United States routes across the James River in Richmond, Virginia, but for Scott Day, it carries the memories two of the biggest moments of his life, one dark, and then one bright.
The Brandywine High School alum crossed the bridge during the 16th mile of November's Richmond Marathon, the culmination of a challenge he gave himself after years of struggling with depression.
"I picked that course for a reason. I knew where it went, I knew where it took me, and I knew that 16th mile was over the last bridge that I went to where I had my breakthrough. I knew that, and I knew it was going to be an emotional point for me, I did that for a reason, and I was incredibly grateful to do it there."
Day moved to Richmond after college, eventually working as a Sports Information Director at Virginia Commonwealth University, starting a family with his wife Amanda and three children.
Thirteen years later, Day's weight had ballooned to 340 pounds, and he was beginning to think the unthinkable.
"The stress of life caught of me, and I think all of the little things that were probably chipping away at my mental health from my early teens to college to then, I never took care of them. I never really understood it was damaging me mentally until I got to a point where finances built up, and then you have kids, a house, job stressors, and I broke down.
"I had a three-year deep battle with depression where I had three suicide attempts. I want to the garage on one of them, and my wife stopped me from climbing the ladder there. I then went to two different bridges in Richmond, the last one in June 2017, and I was struggling. At that time I looked down at the edge of the water and I saw my kids' faces. It was about a 120 foot drop is what I saw in a rocky area, and I broke down. I knew I needed to get help.
"I had been in and out of therapy, but I was never fully committed internally. which is why I struggled to find someone I connected with, but at that point it was just the mental breakdown of 'I need this, or I won't survive.' At that point, I really started to chip away at my mental health, and understand what was there and the layers I'd been covering up for so long. Once I started to take care of my mental side of things, it really opened up the physical side of things, which led to the marathon."
The marathon would eventually come, but not before Day returned to his home state to take a similar job working at the University of Delaware's athletic department, only to be dealt another professional blow, as his position was eliminated in 2020.
This time, while a door closed on him, a conversation with a Blue Hens coach as he was leaving helped keep things in perspective.
"I was walking out, and I was talking to to Coach [Robin] Adair of the women's basketball team, and she said 'Scott, maybe God put you through that journey to get to that point now. I think back to that conversation now, and I think back to that conversation and I really do. I feel like if that would have happened, and I hadn't climbed out of that hole, I would not be alive today."
Scott ended up volunteering at Sean's House in Newark, a non-profit put together by the family of former Saint Mark's and University of Delaware basketball player Sean Locke, who completed suicide in 2016.
Being able to share his own story, Scott felt he was making personal progress, but he also knew the pandemic was also taking a physical and mental toll.
"I think all of us at that point were trying to figure out ways to get out and be safe, but for our mental health sake, be out and about. I started walking in the morning, the walk turned into a 6 or 10 mile walk. Then it turned into a mile, then two miles, and then 'hey, why don't I do this?' Knowing my journey, knowing where I'd been, and the ups and downs I'd been on, I was just looking for some sort of purpose. What was this greater purpose I needed to bring more attention do, and there's where I came up with the 5K, 10K, half, and full in a year, and I was able to do it."
Day ran 13.1 miles on the Mike Castle Trail at the C&D Canal in September to complete the half-marathon part of his journey, and on November 13, he took a 26.2 mile tour of the city, simply pausing to take a picture on the bridge where his life's journey nearly stopped just three years earlier.
"It was a lot of emotions crossing that finish line. Proud of where I'd come from, emotional about where I was, emotional about the support who got me there, and knowing the journey that I went through to push myself to get to a point where I could do a marathon."
Scott said he continues to work to strengthen his mental health, a battle he continues to fight, but with far more success these days.
"I can remember certain instances of me catching myself. If I'm going through myself, I can deal with some financial or work stress, I could catch myself and realize I need to go for a walk, or a run, or talk to someone. It was more about me catching my triggers and figuring out where I was. That's when I started to understand 'hey, this is working here, ' and understand some methods for me to actually decompress, because for the longest time I didn't know how to decompress."
After sharing his story of survival with Sean Locke's family, Day was brought on as Communications Manager, and recently was promoted to become the Executive Director of Sean's House.
"I want people to understand that there is always hope, even in the darkest moments. Even when you don't feel like talking to anybody, or picking up the phone. I had people reaching out to me, and I didn't want to listen to or respond to in my darkest moments. There's always that hope there, and never give up that hope. For me, running became my outlet to free my mind. I want people to understand whether it's running, walking, art, or yoga, there's an outlet for everyone, and it works. Each and every person is different. I was lucky to find running, and I really hit my stride -- pun intended -- but it's really a matter of finding what works for you."
Day said as he looks back at where he was in Richmond, standing on a bridge that carries U.S. Routes 1 and 301 across the James River, he now sees a stronger person with an attitude of gratitude, ready to be a leader in making sure no one feels they are alone in their darkest hours.
"It's an unbelievable wave of gratefulness, and understanding the people who helped me to get to the point where I could finish finish that journey. When I go back to that first incident in the garage, and then to where I was in that breakthrough, it was a freeing feeling of 'I'm back."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255. You can also learn more about Sean's House at unlockethelight.com.