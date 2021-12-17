Delaware's largest healthcare system, ChristianaCare, announced Friday it was making a $500,000 investment into educational opportunities for members of its own local disenfranchised communities.
"Today, ChristianaCare has announced the Future of Health Scholarship program," said Bettina Tweardy Riveros, chief health equity officer and senior vice president of Government Affairs and Community Engagement for ChristianaCare. "The HBCU scholarship program that we've launched is really focused on building a strong pipeline of healthcare clinicians and other leaders, frankly, from the communities we serve. We're really focused on supporting those individuals from the communities we serve--historically disinvested communities--and supporting them with scholarships to historically black colleges and universities to really drive interest in pursuing careers in healthcare."
The Future of Health scholarship program will create a $500,000 fund to provide 10 students entering an HBCU as a freshman with $12,500 per year for all four years of attendance, as well as a paid internship at ChristianaCare, administered through the HBCU Week Foundation.
"We saw, especially with COVID and the pandemic, a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities at risk--on our African American and LatinX communities, on our historically underserved communities, disinvested communities in Wilmington and in the surrounding areas," she said. "We believe it is essential to build trust in all the communities we serve, to invest in those communities, to invest in youth in those communities, and support their future as healthcare leaders."
ChristianaCare wants to help guides its own future as an "essential anchor institution" in Delaware by fostering a homegrown path for success among members of the community who often don't receive the same opportunities to achieve their career goals.
In partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation, Riveros said applicants for the program would need to meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.
- Complete or have completed high school with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted) and be entering their freshman year of college.
- Attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the entirety of their college education.
- Demonstrate financial need.
- Be a Delaware resident.
"We're really excited to start awarding the scholarships and support these youth as they as they enter into the next chapter of their lives," she said. "We think it's essential that we not only say we're an anti-racism organization, but we act in that way as well. And part of that action is providing the community support and access to youth in our community to really drive and support an inclusive and diverse workforce that better reflects the community we serve, so that we can all be stronger."
The application deadline is March 1, 2022, with winners set to be announced by May 1, Riveros said. Applications can be submitted at this HBCU Week Foundation page.