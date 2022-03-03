Visitors to upcoming shows at The Grand's three theatres in Wilmington will no longer have to comply with COVID-19 mitigation policies.
The Grand made the announcement Wednesday, falling in line with CDC guidelines for "congregate areas", which include concert halls and theatres.
Attendees had been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, but now even masks will be placed in the optional category, like in many other settings over the past week.
In a statement, Executive Director Mark Fields thanked visitors who complied with the COVID protocols.
"We are thankful to all of our patrons who adhered to these policies over the last six months. Your support and patronage throughout this time has kept the arts alive in our theaters and throughout Wilmington’s Market Street arts corridor. We have consistently maintained that we would lift these temporary requirements when health authorities assessed it was safe to do so.”
The Grand said they will continue to monitor CDC policies, and could reinstitute restrictions if conditions worsen again.
Patrons who are not comfortable attending a performance based on this new information may call our box office at 302-652-5577 from 10am-5pm Monday to Friday.