The Grand Opera House, which runs three venues in Wilmington, will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours for admission to its events.
The policy is for both attendees and staff, and everyone will be required to wear a mask unless they are actively drinking or eating.
“Given the profound setbacks to artists and arts organizations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the performing arts industry remains one of the hardest hit, and is already showing signs of consumer hesitancy to attend indoor performances without added precautions,” said Executive Director Mark Fields. “We realize this is a decision that may not be welcomed by all, but it is a decision that puts the health and safety of our patrons and artists in the forefront of our decision making in these uncertain times.”
Those ineligible or exempted from getting the COVID vaccine, whether they are under 12 years old or have a medical condition or religious belief, must still provide the negative test.
The Grand recommends arriving earlier than usual to allow the screening process to be completed. You must show a physical or digital copy of either your vaccination record card or negative test result, along with a state-issued ID with a matching name.
Those who forget their proof will not be admitted into the building.
The first performance under the new policy is comedian Brian Regan on September 26.
The Grand says they plan to re-evaluate the policy monthly.