The Delaware State Fair features headline entertainment, rides, and no shortage of food on a stick. But, the ten-day event in Harrington also pays tribute to the state's agricultural heritage.
Visitors are encouraged to venture off the midway and into the barns, the pens, as well as the 4H - FFA building.
"I tell everybody as far as I'm concerned, this is the greatest ten days in the State of Delaware," Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said. "It gives us an opportunity to showcase the talent that our young people have in raising livestock and showing them."
Agriculture is Delaware's largest industry. 530,000 acres in Delaware are devoted to farmland. The state has 2,300 farms, and 96% are family owned. Corn, soybeans, fruits, vegetables, wheat, poultry and livestock are just a few examples of what Delaware farms and fields have to offer.
"When you walk through the buildings where the kids have their animals and where they tend to them, you get a really great appreciation for the work and the commitment that these young folks have in caring for these animals," Delaware Farm Bureau Executive Director Don Clifton said.
The Delaware Farm Bureau's activities at the state fair include a food booth, trivia contests, live cooking demonstrations, a pig kissing contest fundraiser, and another fundraiser, the Antique Tractor Pull on July 29th hosted by the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
Each day at 2:00 p.m., visitors to the fair can learn recipes centered around chicken, corn, watermelon, or other crops, as well as culinary lavender, or herbal vinegars. The traditional night of harness racing takes place Thursday, July 27th.