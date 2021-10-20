"They are going to look tight as they walk down King Street."
All 156 Wilmington firefighters will be decked out in double-breasted coats with the Wilmington Fire Department logo embroidered on the arm as they celebrate their centennial in style Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
#WilmDE firefighters will be decked out for their 100th anniversary celebration. JPMorgan Chase donated $12K for jackets for newer firefighters. #netde #inwilm pic.twitter.com/TNEvJYHFkb— Amy Cherry (@acherry13) October 19, 2021
Mike Hare, chair of the WFD 100th anniversary committee, helped suit up Amanda Carey, a graduate of the 41st recruit class of the Wilmington Fire Department, thanks to a $12,000 donation from JPMorgan Chase announced Tuesday.
The donation enabled the department to buy 60 coats for relatively new firefighters, who otherwise, would not have had them.
"We knew that we needed Class A jackets to complete our uniforms," said Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney. "On Saturday, when we march down King Street with those full uniforms on, showing our pride, we will, by far, set the tone for the remainder of that day in that parade."
The parade steps off at East 14th Street and Park Avenue and will proceed south to King Street to 4th Street.
"Saturday, 10 o'clock, it's one of the biggest parades this city is going to see. Our men and women, our brave men and women, are going to proceed down King Street with pride and distinction, honoring those that came before us and set the tone for what we are today," said Looney.
For the next 100 years, Looney said the department will continue to serve with dedication and valor. The parade, in firefighters' honor, promises to be the largest the city has ever seen.
"It is a fitting representation of our esteem, our affection, our regard for the men and women of WFD--not only those who serve so heroically today--but for those on whose shoulders you all stand," said Mayor Mike Purzycki.
"We have the Marine Corps marching band that will be in attendance; we have the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum band, along with 20 other bands, along with 40 departments, 40 fire departments that will be in the parade," said Looney.
Afterwards, paradegoers are invited to the Wilmington Riverfront, where the celebration will continue.
"See our beautiful Riverfront and everything that's down there, all the restaurants. We're going to have a special fire apparatus display, antique apparatus--approximately 35 pieces. Also, at the same time, we will be having a fireboat water display, and we have numerous boats that will be in attendance," said Looney.
The following road closures are associated with the parade:
- North King Street, from West 18th Street/North Market Street to West 2nd Street. East 2nd Street an East Front Street will be OPEN to allow for cross traffic, but there expect significant congestion involving parade participants and the motoring public. Police will be on the scene and will remove road closures when able – most likely late afternoon/early evening.
- East 16th Street from North Walnut Street westbound to North King Street. North Market Street (except 12th Street) and North Walnut Street will remain OPEN, but intersecting side streets with North King Street will be CLOSED one block from North King Street to prevent traffic from attempting to access King Street.
- North Park Drive and South Park Drive from North Van Buren Street to North King Street. The Drives will be CLOSED to allow parade participants to set up.
- North Market Street from 12th Street to North King Street.