With Governor John Carney's latest State of Emergency declaration modification making absentee voting in the presidential primary election a possibility for all Delawareans during the novel coronoavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the League of Women Voters of Delaware wants everyone to know about their one-stop-shop for important information.
"The League of Women Voters moved to this online voter guide in 2012, but it's very timely this year," said Kim Wells, a coordinator for the group, on DelAWARE with Peter MAcArthur. "This year, one of the most important things you can find there is how to get your absentee ballot."
Vote411.org is a voter guide filled with election information, from a first-time voter checklist to address-specific sample ballots to candidate profiles and policy stances to absentee voting links and instructions.
"The League of Women Voters does support expanded voting access such as early voting that passed just this past year, we're big into vote-by-mail, but what happened this year with the COVID pandemic is, as part of the emergency declaration, Governor Carney has declared that the reason causes we have for absentee ballots in Delaware will be expanded," she said. "So, even if folks are not actually sick--if they're asymptomatic, if they're staying home in compliance with the emergency order or they're self-isolating even after the emergency order is over--they are allowed to request their absentee ballot and mark either 'sick' or 'temporarily disabled' as a valid reason to get absentee [access]."
To check out your own sample ballot, register to vote, get more specific information on your area's local ballot ahead of the presidential primary, or file for your absentee ballot access, visit Vote411.org.